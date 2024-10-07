Blast kills two Chinese nationals in Pakistan

The massive explosion took place late Sunday and killed at least one local and injured 10 other people, including one Chinese national, Anadolu Agency reported, citing police.

Zia Lanjar, home minister for the southern Sindh province, which includes Karachi, told reporters that an improvised explosive device had targeted the convoy carrying Chinese nationals outside the airport, and had injured one of them.

He said the injured person had been taken to the hospital.

The condition of at least two of the injured was said to be precarious.

Sources at Jinnah International Airport said around 40 Chinese nationals had arrived on a China Air flight at 9.45 pm local time (1645 GMT).

The explosion was heard miles away from the airport.

All airport installations are safe, and there is no change in flight operations, authorities said.

