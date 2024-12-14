"For the long term, the Anglo-Saxons have set themselves a specific political goal to comprehensively reformat the ‘island identity,’ Medvedev said in an article in the International Affairs magazine.

This would make it possible to erode the principle of one China, declare Taiwan's independence under the Kosovo scenario and undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Next up would be to form an outpost in East Asia that would be formally dependent on the US," he wrote.

According to the official, the plan is "quite in line with Washington's aspirations to bring the Asia-Pacific region into NATO's orbit and pit states against each other."

Medvedev said that in order to achieve these goals, "the tools that are employed include manipulative language separation, the cultivation of local nationalism and the promotion of pro-Western values and ideas that are alien to Chinese traditional national culture." These tactics are similar to those that are used in Ukraine, according to the official.

