Georgia to hold presidential election on Saturday

Mikhail Kavelashvili, a former footballer and an ex-parliament member, is the only presidential candidate backed by the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party. The opposition has not recognized the results of the parliamentary vote held on October 26. It has also boycotted the meetings of the legislative body and it has not put forward any candidates. Members of the parliament from the opposition do not plan to participate in the voting either.

The electoral college consists of 300 members, including 150 members of the Georgian Parliament, 21 and 20 representatives of the Supreme Councils of Adjara and Abkhazia, respectively, as well as deputies from local authorities. The voting will be held by the Central Electoral Commission of Georgia in the Parliament building. The presidential election in the country has no longer been direct since constitutional changes were enforced in 2018.

The inauguration ceremony for the new president of Georgia who will be elected for a five-year period, is set for December 29.

MNA/