Azki.com Co-Founder Joined Microsoft’s Marketing

Revolutionizing Insurance in Iran to Marketing at Microsoft

Yashar Z. Sany, is a visionary entrepreneur who has significantly impacted both Iran’s insurance market and the global tech industry. As the co-founder of Azki.com, Yashar reshaped Iran’s insurance sector by launching one of the country’s most successful online insurance aggregator. His journey from startup founder to influential roles at Microsoft highlights his commitment to driving innovation and delivering customer-centric solutions.

Yashar’s career began with a strong foundation in both academics and business. He earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Boston University, followed by an MBA from the University of New Hampshire. Throughout his studies, he worked full-time at a Fortune 500 company, blending technical expertise with business insights. This experience laid the groundwork for his entrepreneurial success in the tech and online world.

Creating Azki.com

In 2017, Yashar created and co-founded Azki.com with the mission to digitize and simplify Iran’s insurance market. The platform allowed users to compare and purchase policies easily, addressing a gap in a market that was traditionally broker-dominated and opaque.

The name "Azki" (derived from the Farsi phrase "Az Ki?" or "From Who?") encapsulates its mission: empowering consumers to make informed decisions. Under Yashar’s leadership as CEO & Co-Founder, Azki rapidly grew into one of Iran’s largest online insurance aggregators, offering thousands of consumers greater access to transparent insurance services.

Microsoft Marketing

After achieving success with Azki, Yashar transitioned into Marketing at Microsoft. Initially joining as a Senior Project Manager, and later advancing to Senior Business Program Manager, Yashar played a pivotal role in enhancing Microsoft’s customer engagement strategies. His data-driven approach and entrepreneurial mindset helped develop solutions that addressed customer needs on a global scale.

Iranian Of The Day Podcast

Yashar’s influence extends beyond his role at Microsoft. As the founder of ZSany.com, he manages nine specialized online directories that connect professionals globally, helping them expand their networks and grow their visibility. ZSany’s directories cater to various sectors, including real estate, law, healthcare, restaurants and more. Through this platform, Yashar empowers Iranian professionals by providing the tools necessary for success in an interconnected and online world.

In addition, Yashar hosts the Iranian Of The Day podcast (@iranian) (Apple, Spotify, YouTube), a platform where he highlights the journeys of successful Iranians from various industries in addition to speaking about Marketing and Podcasting.



