Resistance to spread to entire region: Iran Parl. Speaker

He referred to yesterday’s remarks raised by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying that that statements of the Leader lit a clear light for the future path and any deviation from his (Leader) statement is considered an unforgivable mistake in the very sensitive circumstances of the country and the region.

He then pointed to the fall of the administration of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and noted, “Of course, it is clear that the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government will disrupt the resistance movement's activities, but the resistance groups, especially Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon, have shown that they will not only adapt to the new conditions, but also will act more vibrantly and stronger than before.”

Regarding the recent developments in Syria, Ghalibaf emphasized that these developments were inevitable rather than surprising.

Iran had warned the Syrian government and had assessed the interventionists' plots hatched against this Arab country, Ghalibaf said, noting that "If these warnings had been taken seriously in a timely manner and the path of dialogue with the people and achieving national unity had been pursued, today the Syrian nation would have not been on the verge of internal chaos, sectarian conflicts and damage to national assets, and consequently, it (Syria) would not have witnessed the repeated aggressions of the Zionist regime and the destruction of its infrastructure,” the parliament speaker added.

“We clearly declare that with greater confidence, we will continue to support the resistance as the most important and central strategy for ensuring the country’s security,” Ghalibaf said, recalling the Leader’s call that the resistance will encompass the entire region and all the governments that are allied with the Zionist regime.

MA/6315001