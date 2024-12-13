Hamas accepts Israel's temporary presence in Gaza: Source

After more than a year of objections, Hamas has agreed to an Israeli demand that the IDF remain in Gaza temporarily under a potential ceasefire-hostage deal, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Arab mediators.

Hamas had for long months insisted that it would not agree to a deal unless it included a permanent end to the war in Gaza and a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Strip. However, the report said that Hamas is seemingly easing its demands, and has also provided mediators with a list of prisoners that it would release in the first phase of a new deal.

The mediators told The Journal that the list consisted of US nationals, women, older ones and those with medical conditions, and also included the names of five hostages who have been confirmed to be dead.

The report added that Israeli negotiators were pushing for more prisoners to be released in the initial phase of the ceasefire. At the same time, it said they had agreed to a gradual withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border.

Hamas has also reportedly agreed that it would not have any involvement in running the Palestinian side of the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

