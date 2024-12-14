UNSC still paralyzed on Palestinian issue due to US’ veto

"The Russian side notes once again since the beginning of the unprecedented escalation of violence and bloodshed in the zone of the Arab-Palestinian conflict, it was the UN General Assembly that passed a badly needed resolution calling for a cessation of hostilities and organizing humanitarian assistance, which is a moral imperative in the current situation. The UN Security Council, a key body for maintaining international peace and security, remains paralyzed due to Washington using its right to veto (six times since the outbreak of the current crisis," it said, TASS reported.

The ministry recalled that on December 11 the UN General Assembly adopted by the overwhelming majority of votes two resolutions - on supporting the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the one demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Along with Israel and the United States, seven countries, including Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga, voted against.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/PR