Lebanese caretaker PM condemns Israeli targeting of Khiyam

Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday issued a statement condemning an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Khiyam, less than 24 hours after the Lebanese army began its deployment in Khiyam and Marjayoun, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, according to Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

The strike resulted in casualties, with both fatalities and injuries reported.

"This blatant treachery violates all commitments made by the parties sponsoring the ceasefire agreement, namely the United States and France," Mikati stated. "They must provide a clear stance on what has occurred and take action to curb Israeli aggression."

Mikati also called on the US and France to present clear position on Israeli attacks and prevent regime's aggressions.

The Prime Minister further called on the monitoring committee responsible for overseeing the ceasefire's implementation to address this violation decisively and prevent its recurrence.

Local media said at least three injured in Israeli attack on Khiyam in southern Lebanon.

MNA