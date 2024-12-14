  1. Politics
Azerbaijan embassy in Iran to resume consular services

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – The Azerbaijan foreign ministry announced that the consular department of the Azeri embassy in Iran will officially resume its activities on Sunday.

The Azerbaijan embassy announced in a statement that the resumption of consular services indicates the continuity of services for Azerbaijani citizens and other people.

Back in July, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that its embassy in Tehran had resumed its activities in a new location on July 15, following negotiations with Iran.

The statement added that the ambassador and his diplomatic colleagues of the Azerbaijan Republic had returned to Iran.

Azerbaijan’s government decided to shut down its embassy in Tehran after a gunman attacked its diplomatic mission on January 27, 2023.

