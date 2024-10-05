Israel resumes Beirut attacks as death toll crosses 2,000

Several civilian buildings were the main targets of the regime’s latest strike on Friday night. The Israeli regime had issued evacuation orders for residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs just before the strike.

Israel’s attacks on Southern Lebanese towns and cities are still ongoing killing more civilians there. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Friday that more than 2,000 people have been killed so far in Israel’s attack on Lebanon, including 127 children and 261 women, since last October.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled their homes in Beirut to escape the Israeli air raids.

Lebanese health officials have denounced Israel for indiscriminately attacking emergency rescuers and civilians. Lebanon’s health minister said the country's healthcare system is teetering on the brink of collapse.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 37 people were killed, and over 150 were injured in Israeli strikes on Thursday. "Israeli enemy strikes in the past 24 hours... killed 37 people and injured 151," the health ministry said on Thursday night.

Israel launched several waves of airstrikes on Beirut’s southern neighborhood of Dahiyeh on Thursday.

MA/Press TV