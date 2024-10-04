  1. Politics
Oct 4, 2024, 3:10 PM

In Beirut;

Iran FM reaffirms support for Lebanese govt., Resistance

Iran FM reaffirms support for Lebanese govt., Resistance

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iranian top diplomat reaffirmed Iran’s determination to support the Lebanese government, nation, and Resistance forces against the Israeli regime’s aggression.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Mikati in Beirut on Friday, 

Briefing the Iranian minister on the latest developments in Lebanon, the prime minister denounced the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression as a brazen example of war crimes and deplored the UN Security Council’s inaction on the Zionist enemy’s perilous acts of adventurism.

For his part, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s determination to support the Lebanese government, nation and Resistance forces against the Israeli regime’s aggression.

He also stressed the need for collective efforts by all Islamic and Arab countries to uncover the magnitude of the Israeli regime’s criminal and illegal measures.

Araghchi finally called for the mobilization of the international organizations for concerted action to stop the Zionist regime’s onslaught.

MNA/

News ID 222398
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News