Pezeshkian stresses need for integration among Muslim states

Pezeshkian made the comments in a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

The meeting took place in Doha where, the Iranian president and his accompanying delegation arrived yesterday for a two-day visit to meet with the Qatari officials and attend the 19th edition of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit.

"We consider Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, as our brothers, and we emphasize the need to put aside differences of opinion and converge and synergize more, because we believe that what caused the spread of Islam in the world was friendship and brotherhood among Muslims," said Pezeshkian in the meeting with bin Farhan.

The President went on to point to calamities in Gaza and Lebanon, caused by the aggression of the Zionist regime, as one of the most important issues and problems affecting the Islamic world, and also to the recent action of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in targeting the military and security targets of the regime, saying that, "As we have stated many times, we do not welcome any increase in tension and crisis in the region, and the recent decisive operation of our armed forces was also a legitimate response to the continuation of the crimes committed by that regime after they did not fulfill their previous promise to reach a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the Islamic Republic of Iran's restraint."

Stating that those who are the target of brutal attacks by the Zionist regime today in Gaza and Lebanon are "our brothers and sisters and we should not be indifferent to their suffering and displacement," he clarified, if today the Zionist regime dares to commit crimes and genocide in Gaza has given, it is because of lack of action and indifference of the Islamic countries."

"If we do not unite and get together against this aggression today in Gaza and Lebanon, and tomorrow it will be the turn of other cities and Islamic countries," he added.

"The president also emphasized the importance of the role and position of Saudi Arabia as one of the largest Islamic countries in stopping the crimes of the Zionist regime through consultation with Western countries," the Iranian president said.

Faisal bin Farhan, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to President Pezeshkian, emphasizing his country's determination to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran,

The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia further stated that, "We intend to close the page of disagreements between the two countries forever and like two friendly and brotherly countries, let's resolve issues and develop relations between us."

Referring to the very sensitive and critical situation in the region amid the Zionist regime's aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the attempt by the regime to spread the war to other parts of the region, bin Farhan said, "We are confident in your wisdom and tact in controlling the situation and also playing a role on the path towards achieving peace and tranquility in the region."

