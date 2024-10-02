UNSC holds meeting on Iran missile attack on 'Israel'

At the meeting, the Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres condemned the missile attack launched by the Islamic Republic on 'Israel'.

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield claimed that the Islamic Republic failed in the missile attack on 'Israel'.

The United Kingdom Ambassador Barbara Woodward, for her part, condemned the Iranian act of self-defense, vowing her country's full support for 'Israel'.

Nicolas de Rivière, the Ambassador for France to the UN also condemned Iran's attack.

