  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 2, 2024, 4:14 PM

Iraqi Resistance conducts new op. against Israeli occupation

Iraqi Resistance conducts new op. against Israeli occupation

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The Islamic Resistance Movement in Iraq reported that it has conducted fresh attacks against positions of the occupying regime of Israel in the occupied territories.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that it has conducted three separate operations in north of the occupied territories with a drone on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the Iraqi Resistance affirmed that the operation came as part of its continued support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon, as well as "in response to the massacres committed by the aggressive entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

The Islamic Resistance reiterated its commitment to "striking the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity."

MA/6244774

News ID 222329
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News