Iraqi Resistance conducts new op. against Israeli occupation

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that it has conducted three separate operations in north of the occupied territories with a drone on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the Iraqi Resistance affirmed that the operation came as part of its continued support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon, as well as "in response to the massacres committed by the aggressive entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

The Islamic Resistance reiterated its commitment to "striking the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity."

MA/6244774