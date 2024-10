TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The sons of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the office of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Tehran to deliver a message from the Leader.

On the morning of Tuesday, all four sons of Ayatollah Khamenei visited Hezbollah’s office in Tehran, where they met with Mr. Abdullah Safi al-Din, the representative of the resistance movement.