Oct 2, 2024, 11:09 AM

Ghalibaf:

Iran ready to respond harsher to possible Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Iran's Parliament Speaker has emphasized that Iran is prepared for any potential aggression from the Zionist regime, and its response will be on a different level.

During an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday morning, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated, “Last night, the oppressors and warmongers, who are all capable of carrying out air strikes and terrorist operations, trembled with fear, and the Muslim nations and all freedom-loving people of the world were filled with enthusiasm and hope.”

He highlighted that a regime considering its existence in danger may think of repeating its previous mistakes and attacking Iran's sacred soil, but it must know that the Islamic Republic of Iran has prepared itself for this possible madness.

Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran has an unexpected plan in place for a response to any potential aggression, which will occur at a significantly different level.

He warned that if any aggression is carried out against the country, it will hasten the collapse of the Israeli regime.

Iranian Parliament Speaker advised the US, as a supporter of the Zionist regime, to hold the collar of this rabid dog tightly so that it neither harms itself nor endangers its owners.

Ghalibaf also reassured all the comrades in the Resistance Front, especially in Lebanon and Gaza, that Iran will stand with them until the victory of the Holy Quds and will continue the path of the martyrs of the Resistance.

