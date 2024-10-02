Iran will serve further Israeli raid with ‘harsher response'

Speaking on Wednesday, Amir Saeed Iravani said that in the event the regime repeated its illegal actions against the country, “Iran’s response will be expedient, decisive, and harsher than the past.”

“Iran will not hesitate in this regard,” he added.

Iravani reminded that Iran’s response took place in line with its right to legitimate self-defense and came after a long period of self-restraint, noting that this pointed to the Islamic Republic’s responsible approach towards the issue of regional and international peace and security.

The response, meanwhile, only targeted the regime’s military and security installations, he concluded, contrasting the reprisal with Tel Aviv’s way of striking civilians and civilian targets.

On Tuesday, the country launched hundreds of missiles toward the Zionist entity’s military and intelligence bases in a retaliatory attack dubbed Operation True Promise II, which set off sirens all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

AMK/PressTV