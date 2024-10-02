Iran to hit all Israel infrastructures if Zionists not curbed

Referring to Iran's retaliatory attack against the Israeli regime on Tuesday night which was a response to the Israeli regime's continuous crimes in the region and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that the Israeli regime's crimes could no longer be tolerated.

"The last two months were two very difficult months for the Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance," he said, referring to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the West's calls on Iran to exercise restraint in order to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

But the criminal Zionist regime increased its crimes with the support and the green light of the United States, he added.

Saying that the IRGC missile operation against Israel achieved its goals in hitting the important Zionist regime's military bases, Bagheri said that despite the Israeli regime's unleashed crimes, Iran only targeted military centers of the Tel Aviv regime.

He added that the Mossad headquarters, Nevatim Airbase, and Hatzerim Airbase were the targets.

Also, in this operation, the strategic radars, as well as the gathering centers of tanks, personnel carriers, and personnel of the Zionist regime in the area around Gaza, which were responsible for the massacre of the people of Gaza, were targeted, he further noted, adding, "In this operation, the economic and industrial infrastructure of the regime was not targeted, their people were not targeted, while this was completely possible."

"If the Zionist regime, which has reached (the level of) madness, is not controlled by the United States and Europe and wants to continue such crimes or take action against our sovereignty and territorial integrity, tonight's operation will be repeated on a much larger scale and all their infrastructures will be hit," Bagheri warned.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

MP/6243894