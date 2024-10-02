Israeli regime to be destroyed if continues mischief

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Referring to Iran's retaliatory attack against the Israeli regime on Tuesday night, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said, "We will definitely defend our rights with strength. They received a response today, and after this, if they commit any crime or mischief at any level, we will respond again."

"At this stage of the operation, all targets were military targets, but if they go wrong, we may decide to destroy the infrastructure as well," he warned.

"We hope that the Zionist regime will receive the necessary message, and the US and its supporters will also receive the message that the continuation of the Zionist regime's mischiefs will lead to its complete destruction, God willing."

This was a message for them to know that they should stop the invasion and killing of innocent people and children in Gaza and Lebanon and respect the sovereignty of other countries, the Iranian Army commander said.

