Iran's launchers fully loaded to respond probable aggressions

"Launchers and launch platforms have been loaded, and are ready to respond to any potential act of mischief by the Zionist regime," Mohammad Esmaeil Kowsari said late on Tuesday.

He added, "Our country's multi-layered air defense is currently at its highest level of preparedness."

He added, “Many of our missile launch platforms have not been brought into play yet. In case any mischief takes place, we will for the first time utilize such missiles, whose destructive power will astound the entire world.”

Sirens sounded all over the occupied territories on Tuesday night as the IRGC launched a barrage of missiles against the Zionist regime.

Flares and missiles were seen in the Tel Aviv sky and explosions could be heard in the occupied al-Quds, prompting illegal settlers to flee into shelters.

The Israel Airports Authority said that no aircraft will be allowed to take off or arrive at all Israeli airports.

AMK/PressTV