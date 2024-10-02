Iran to respond to any acts of adventurism: Kan'ani

Nasser Kan'ani made the statement in a Persian-language post on his X social media account on Wednesday, hours after the the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) showered the Israeli-occupied territories with a massive salvo of missiles in retaliation for the regime’s recent assassination of the resistance front’s top leaders.

The Israeli media reported that more than 180 missiles were launched from Iran in the retaliatory strikes while a number of them failed to be intercepted, sending almost 10 million Israelis into bomb shelters.

The spokesman praised the “valor, power and defensive authority” of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces as well as the erudition and strong commandership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as a “source of pride and dignity” for all Iranians.

“We are committed to the stability and security of the region and will act tough against the aggressors,” Kan'ani underlined.

“The Zionist regime and its supporters should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran acts decisively on its words. No adventurous and injudicious action against the sovereignty and territorial integrity and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran will go unanswered.”

Stressing that the Islamic Republic once again proved that Iran can reach any point it favors, the spokesman said, “The future prospect of the region and West Asia will be determined by the owners of the region and its historical and rooted nations, not the rootless aggressors and occupiers.”

The IRGC's military campaign on Tuesday night, dubbed Operation True Promise 2, involved launch of a barrage of long-range missiles that, as the elite force announced in a statement, successfully hit "90 percent" of the intended targets, including the “strategic Israeli centers” in the occupied territories.

MA/Press TV