Over 10 million tons of basic goods unloaded at Iranian ports

Basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, rice, sugar and vegetable oils, weighing 10,631,476 tons, were unloaded at the Iranian ports between March 21 and September 21, 2024, showing a 10 percent growth compared to the same period last year, the organization said.

The unloading of barley, corn, soy, sugar and vegetable oil registered 5, 5, 96, 100 and 7 percent growth, respectively in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year compared to the last year’s corresponding period, it said.

The report added that more than 561,000 tons of sugar and 625,000 tons of vegetable oil were unloaded at the Iranian port between March 21 and September 22, 2024, showing a 100 and a 7 percent growth, respectively compared to the same period last year.

