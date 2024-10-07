Ships frequenting at Iran’s largest container port

Head of the local branch of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan said on Sunday that the Shahid Rajaee port has been operating at full capacity in recent days despite rising military tensions in the region.

Hossein Abbasnejad dismissed as “fabricated” a series of satellite images purporting to show Shahid Rajaee port claiming it has been closed down because of threats of a potential Israeli attack on the facility.

He told that ships have been lining up for loading and unloading at the port, adding that all berths of the port are operating at full capacity.

The comments come amid speculations that Israel might launch attacks on Iran’s energy and economic infrastructure in retaliation for Iran’s missile attacks earlier this week on the regime’s capital Tel Aviv.

Iranian authorities say the missile attacks, which targeted Israel’s military and security capabilities, were a response to the regime’s brutal wars in the region and its sabotage operations in Iran in recent months.

They have warned that Iran will respond forcefully and decisively to any new escalation by the Israeli regime.

Abbasnejad said the Shahid Rajaee port, which is responsible for a bulk of basic goods imports into Iran, has systems and measures in place to defend the port during a contingency.

However, he reiterated that those measures have not interfered with the routine loading and unloading operations in the port in recent days.

