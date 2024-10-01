Iran VP calls for bolstering ties with countries in region

Before leaving for Armenia early on Tuesday to participate in the meeting of the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union, Aref told reporters that the purpose of this one-day visit is to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues with the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as to condemn the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

He added, "During this trip, we aim to significantly enhance bilateral and multilateral relations and engage in joint and multilateral regional initiatives."

Aref also mentioned that Iran's process of joining important regional and international treaties and organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, has been done, adding, "During today's visit to Armenia, we will propose Iran's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, which is a significant organization and a major market for trade and economy."

Iran’s First Vice President left for Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on Tuesday morning as a special guest at the head of a delegation, invited by the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Chairperson of the Eurasian Economic Union, to participate in the meeting of the heads of state of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

