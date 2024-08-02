VP Aref hold talks with Qatari Emir in Lusail Palace

Emir of Qatar received Iranian Vice President Aref in Lusail Palace, north of the Doha city centre.

The Amiri Court of Qatar announced that the Emir of Qatar discussed regional and international developments in a meeting with the First Vice President of Iran.

The newly-elected Iran's vice president Mohammadreza Aref left Iran for Qatar on Friday.

The government and people of Iran will continue to be on the same path alongside the dear people of Palestine, Aref said before his departure to Qatar.

He also expressed hope that the supreme goal of the Islamic Ummah, which is the liberation of Al-Quds will be realized.

"The message of our nation is solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and the liberation of Al-Quds," he added.

Aref attended the funeral ceremony of Hamas' Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Doha on Friday.

