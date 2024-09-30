US increasing its military presence in region

The Pentagon spokesman confirmed that the US is increasing ground and air military presence in the West Asian region at the request of the Zionist regime.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed on Sunday evening that the United States is increasing ground and air military presence in West Asia at the request of the Zionist regime.

Ryder said that after Israel asked Washington to help prevent Iran from retaliating for the assassination of Hezbollah chief, the United States increased its air support and put its forces in combat readiness.

During a press conference at the Pentagon, he threatened that if American forces or positions of this country in West Asia come under attack, Washington will take any necessary measures to defend itself.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

Israel recently escalated its offensive on Lebanon, killing a string of senior Hezbollah commanders, and its leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on Friday. The intense bombardment of sites across Lebanon continued on Saturday.

MNA/ISN1727678752992971795