US not seeking war with Iran: Pentagon

Sabrina Singh, in a presser at the Pentagon, said that the United States continues to consult with the Zionist regime regarding its response to Iran's retaliatory missile operation but refused to comment on the details of Tel Aviv's plans.

American and Israeli officials are in constant touch with each other, and continue to consult with the Zionists to find out what their response will be, she said, adding that she does not want to speak based on speculation.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on October 1, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Iranian Defense Minister says that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.

“Operation True Promise II was carried out with more than 90% success and was fully in line with international law,” he said.

No civilian sites were among Iran's targets, he stressed.

Iranian officials have strongly warned the Zionists about responding to Iran's operation, saying that the country would target the infrastructures in occupied Palestine in that case.

