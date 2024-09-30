  1. Politics
Sep 30, 2024, 9:50 PM

Israel has shared plans for limited op in Lebanon: US

Israel has shared plans for limited op in Lebanon: US

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Israel has informed the US about a series of limited ground operations into Lebanon that it is planning, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller says.

“We have been engaged in conversations with them about those operations, but the timing, purpose, tempo of those — I’ll let them speak to,” Miller said, during a press briefing, according to the Times of Israel.

“They have informed us about a number of operations. They have at this time, told us that those are limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border, but we’re in continuous conversations about it,” he added.

The State Department spokesperson reiterates the administration’s somewhat contradictory stance that has expressed its approval of Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, while also calling on both sides not to take escalatory actions and agree to a ceasefire.

Miller also stresses that Israel has a right to defend itself against Hezbollah and that means going after the movement’s infrastructure in Lebanon.

Miller was asked whether the US thinks it’s productive for Israel to be moving forward with plans for limited incursions into Lebanon while Washington is trying to broker a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

“We recognize that, at times, military pressure can enable diplomacy. That’s true. It is also true that military pressure can lead to miscalculation. It can lead to unintended consequences,” he responded.

“What we’re going to continue to communicate to them is that while we support their right to defend themselves..." he added.

MNA

News ID 222199

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News