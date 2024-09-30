Martyring Resistance cmdrs. to create change in Islamic world

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami emphasized that Israeli assassination of former Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Deputy Commander for Operations of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) General Abbas Nilforoushan will create a lot of changes in the Islamic world.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of Deputy Commander for Operations of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) General Abbas Nilforoushan in Dahiyeh in Beirut, the chief commander stated Martyr Nilforushan was one of the most courageous and brave commanders with a dignified personality.

Earlier, Major General Hossein Salami said that the Rabid Zionist Dog's crime in assassinating Hezbollah commanders and its leader Hassan Nasrallah became possible with the support of the warmongering United States regime and other Western backers of the Zionist regime.

Israeli brutal crime in Beirut showed liberation of al-Quds is round the corner, the IRGC commander emphasized.

By the grace of God, the definite winner of the battlefield will be Hezbollah and Hamas, he added.

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Saturday resulted in the martyrdom of General Abbas Nilforoushan, the Deputy Commander for Operations of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), alongside former Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The devastating airstrike that used dozens of tons of explosives martyred not only the top Hezbollah and IRGC commanders but also impacted scores of civilians, six of whom were killed and 91 were wounded, with many still missing.

