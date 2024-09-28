Cuba condemns assassination of Hezbollah secretary general

In his account on X, the head of State described Nasrallah’s assassination as a cowardly act and warned that this fact “seriously threatens regional and world peace and security, the full responsibility for which lies with Israel with the complicity of the United States”, "plenglish" reported.

An unprecedented Israeli air offensive launched on Friday afternoon against the southern suburbs of Beirut led to the assassination of the secretary general of Hizbullah, the leader of the Axis of Resistance against the US-Zionist project in the Middle East.

At the head of the Lebanese political and military movement since 1992, Nasrallah and his comrades defeated the Israeli army in the wars of 2000 and 2006 to expel it from the national territory.

Since then, the statesman and thinker resisted all Israeli attacks and, together with his men, did not abandon Syria and Iraq in the expulsion of the terrorists supported by Washington and the West.

Since last October 8, Nasrallah led the Gaza support front as part of the Palestinian operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

MNA