The Israeli army said that in continuation of its spree murder, it assassinated Hassan Khalil Yassin, a senior Hezbollah intelligence officer.

Hassan Khalil Yassin, according to Israeli military as cited by the local media, headed a unit in Hezbollah’s intelligence division that was tasked with locating Israeli military sites.

The Israeli military also said that Yassin worked closely with Hezbollah’s rocket, missile, and drone units.

MNA