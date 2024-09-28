Iran to stand by Lebanese nation with all its might: Ghalibaf

In a message on Saturday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condoled the martyrdom of Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Resistant nation of the Islamic Iran will stand by the Lebanese nation as in the past with all strength and will continue the path of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in his fruitful and blessed life, achieved numerous achievements in pushing back the Zionist enemy, providing the security of the Lebanese nation and facilitated the freedom of Al-Quds with his wise leadership, Iranian Parliament speaker added.

Ghalibaf extended condolences over the martyrdom of Lebanese Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, noble nation of Lebanon and Muslim nations of the region and all freedom-seeking nations in the world especially his bereaved family for this irreparable loss.

MA/6239535