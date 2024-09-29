IRGC issues statement over Gen. Nilforooshan martyrdom

Issuing a statement on Saturday morning, the IRGC public relations department confirmed the martyrdom of Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan in the Israeli regime's Friday airstrikes on Lebanon.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps strongly condemned the Israeli crimes in Lebanon and offered condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the family of Nilforooshan, and the Iranian nation.

Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan was martyred in Israel's attack on Beirut, alongside Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving dozens of people killed and injured.

Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was also martyred in the Israeli strike, the Resistance Movement said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

