Iran FM Araghchi:

Occupying Zionist regime' entity to never take root in region

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the demonic entity of the occupying regime of Israel will never take root in the region.

In a post on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Assassination of the Resistance leaders is just a reaffirmation of the immutable fact that the demonic and genocidal entity of the occupying regime of Israel will never take root in the region.”

Lebanese Hezbollah Chief Martyr Nasrallah, the dignified leader of Lebanon's Resistance Movement against occupation and aggression for three decades, is now more revered than ever, he said, adding that Martyr Nasrallah is a dignified martyr whose blood is a guarantee for the continuation of Hezbollah's rightful cause.

