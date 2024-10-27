Israeli regime not committed to any laws: Iran VP

The regime does not act under international regulations and protocols even when dealing with journalists, Mohammad Reza Aref said during a visit to the Al Mayadeen network office in Tehran on Sunday.

Aref expressed sympathy over the martyrdom of Al Mayadeen and Al Manar journalists in Lebanon at the hands of the Israeli regime’s military.

The vice-president further condemned the regime’s crimes in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

During the events in Gaza and Lebanon, the journalists played a significant role as they managed to uncover the Israeli regime’s crimes and genocidal acts, he said.

“The world arrogance pursues a strategy for making the Zionist regime dominate the region.”

He went on to say that the blood of the martyrs will surely bring about victory to the Palestinian and Lebanese nations and liberation to al-Quds.

Aref also referred to the anti-Israeli demonstrations across the world as the outcomes of true information revealed by brave journalists.

Elsewhere during the visit, the director of the Al Mayadeen office in Tehran thanked Aref and other Iranian officials for expressing condolences to the Lebanese and Palestinian media.

Al Mayadeen, under its professional principles, stands by the Resistance and the oppressed people in the region by broadcasting the realities of war in Gaza and Lebanon, the director announced.

Two days ago, the journalists of Al Manar and Al Mayadeen were killed in southern Lebanon after the Israeli regime attacked their station.

Since the start of the war in Gaza and Lebanon, nearly 43,000 and over 2,500 have been killed, respectively.

