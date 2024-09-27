Israel no longer able to decisively win battles: Hamas

“The Israeli army is no longer able to decisively win battles, so the occupation’s leaders are fighting to secure a political advantage,” Osama Hamdan told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Thursday.

His remarks came a few days after Israel widened its deadly bombing campaign on Lebanon, nearly a year into the regime’s genocidal onslaught on Gaza.

Hamdan warned Israel's military of consequences if it tries to expand the scope of its acts of aggression, stressing that the Resistance “will confront the escalation” and emerge victorious.

The senior Hamas official further held the United States responsible for the escalation of tensions in the region.

Despite claiming to be working towards regional stability, Washington is complicit in Israeli crimes, he said, adding that negotiations between the US and Israel are focused on their mutual interests, not ending the wars.

“If [US President Joe] Biden is serious about ending the aggression, all he has to do is stop supplying Israel with weapons and cease shielding [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu in the UN Security Council,” he emphasized.

“The occupation cannot endure in the face of the Resistance in Palestine and Lebanon without US support.”

Meanwhile, the Hamas official said that the Palestinian and the Lebanese people are “in a unified battle” against the same enemy and that their struggle is intertwined.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a brutal Gaza offensive, which has so far killed 41,534 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 96,092 others.

Over the same period, the Tel Aviv regime has conducted aerial assaults across Lebanon in violation of the country’s sovereignty, killing 1,540 people and wounding 5,410 others.

In recent months, Israel has been on an assassination spree, killing several Hamas and Hezbollah Resistance leaders in terrorist attacks.

Hamdan stressed that the assassination strategy will fail to weaken the Resistance and that it will get Israel nowhere.

He also highlighted the resilience of the Palestinian Resistance, saying it has “lost hundreds of leaders … throughout its journey, yet it only grows stronger.”

