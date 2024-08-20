US ‘buying time’ for Israel to continue genocide

Osama Hamdan, the group’s representative in Lebanon, made the remarks to Qatar’s Al Jazeera television network on Monday.

He said the movement had agreed to a truce proposal that had been forwarded by the administration of US President Joe Biden last month.

“We agreed to the proposal presented by Biden, but the US administration failed to convince Netanyahu,” Hamdan said.

“The Israelis backtracked on issues included in Biden's proposal,” he said.

Following Tel Aviv’s U-turn, the US, Egypt, and Qatar, which have been mediating talks aimed at a truce agreement, said they had come up with a new scheme.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also claimed afterward that Netanyahu had “accepted” the plan.

Hamdan, however, asserted that Hamas would only agree to the implementation of the previous proposal.

The former proposal had featured, among other things, a permanent ceasefire, the regime's withdrawal from Gaza, and a reconstruction process.

The Hamas spokesman likewise underlined that any agreement “must include five specific points, including stopping the aggression, withdrawing from Gaza, and reconstruction.”

“We are still committed to our obligations and are ready to implement them immediately. The one obstructing the efforts to reach an agreement is Netanyahu,” he added.

At least 40,139 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and some 92,743 others wounded since October 7, when the regime launched the war in response to a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s Resistance groups.

AMK/PressTV