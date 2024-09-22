Yemen warns of 'surprises' for Israeli enemy

Speaking on Sunday at the graduation ceremony at officers' college, Mohammed Nasser Al-Atafi said, "Military institutions responsible for the preparation, training and renovation of our military-industrial systems in order to create new readiness for changing developments are speedily underway."

"We are aiming to train a military-defense force capable of imposing its political and military equations [on the enemy] and defend the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen all across its realm," al-Atafi said.

"We are aiming to continuously strike painful blows deep inside the Zionist enemy’s [military formations].”

“This way, before the enemy conducts more strikes, it will think about the many repercussions of its stupidity," he noted.

He went on to say that Yemenis were monitoring the details of the political, military and geopolitical variables in the region, adding that the armed forces of the country were now ready to face all challenges.

The Yemeni defense minister said the country's armed forces had already "knocked on the doors of occupied Jaffa and Umm al-Rashrash (port of Eilat)" and were now ready to destroy the Zionists' "den.”

MA/Press TV