Sep 25, 2024, 10:14 PM

Iraq-based Resistance group say it attacked Israel Eilat port

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – The Iraqi Islamic Resistance took responsibility for the drone attack on the occupied port of Eilat.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the Iraq-based Resistance group said that it has targeted a vital Israeli target in the occupied port of Eilat using drones.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

Marzieh Rahmani

