Iran reacts to PGCC statement on trio islands

Reacting to the statement, Nasser Kan'ani said that Iran considers any claim regarding the three Persian Gulf islands as interference in its internal affairs and territory and strongly condemns it.

The senior Iranian diplomat termed some provisions related to Iran in the final statement of the 160th ministerial meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) as non-constructive.

He rejected the clause related to the three Persian Gulf islands, emphasizing that the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater, and the Lesser Tunbs are an inseparable and eternal part of the territory of Iran.

Referring to the clause related to Iran's nuclear program, he added that Iran has always adhered to international laws and its commitments, therefore, it considers baseless statements related to its peaceful nuclear program to be worthless.

Kan'ani also rejected the inclusion of Kuwait's unilateral claim about the Arash gas field in the final statement of the PGCC foreign ministers.

He said that issuing repeated statements and making unilateral claims has no legal value and does not prove any right for Kuwait.

He stated that the only logical and productive solution is technical and legal negotiations and bilateral dialogue to reach a stable agreement based on good neighborliness and respect for common interests.

Emphasizing Iran's right in this common gas field based on the negotiations between the two sides, he advised the Kuwaiti authorities to stop resorting to non-constructive political and media methods about the legal and technical issues of the Arash gas field.

Based on its strategic view and fundamental policies, Iran has always considered the solution to regional problems based on interaction and cooperation with its neighbors and welcomes constructive initiatives in bilateral and multilateral relations, Kan'ani noted.

