In the attack of the Zionist army on the capital of Lebanon, the "Mazi" neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut was targeted.

The local news sources reported that 6 rockets were fired at Beirut suburbs.

The Zionist media outlet Haaretz claimed that assassinating "Ali Karki", the commander of Hezbollah's southern front was the main aim of the Zionist regime’s attack on Beirut.

