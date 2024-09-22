  1. World
Death toll from Israeli raid in Lebanon’s Beirut rises to 37

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – The Lebanese Health Ministry says the death toll from an Israeli strike on a residential building in a densely populated area in Beirut has risen to 37.

Health Minister Firass Abiad announced the latest update at a news conference on Saturday, saying three children aged four, six, and 10 as well as seven women were among the victims of the Israeli terrorist attack in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

He also noted that more than 60 people were wounded in the attack, adding that rescue efforts are continuing for 17 people who remain trapped under the rubble.

On Friday, Israel carried out a terrorist attack on a residential building in a heavily populated area in Beirut during rush hour, which resulted in the killing of many people.

