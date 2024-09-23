Canadians hold pro-Palestine rally (+PHOTOS)

Canadian people expressed their solidarity with Gazans and denounced the brutalities of the Zionist regime against Palestinian people in the occupied territories.
TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – People in Canada took to the streets of this country and condemned the recent atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians in Gaza and Lebanon.
