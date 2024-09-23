  1. Politics
Sep 23, 2024, 10:01 PM

Canadians hold pro-Palestine rally (+PHOTOS)

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – People in Canada took to the streets of this country and condemned the recent atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians in Gaza and Lebanon.

Canadian people expressed their solidarity with Gazans and denounced the brutalities of the Zionist regime against Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

