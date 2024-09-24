Western countries backing criminal Zionist regime: Lawmaker

Speaking in the open session of the Parliament on Tuesday, Hamidreza Hajibabaei lashed out at the US and Western countries’ support of the Zionist regime in committing crimes against the innocent people in Palestine and Lebanon and emphasized, “We are witnessing the brutalities and savageries of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon.”

The lawmaker criticized the silence of the international communities especially the United States and European countries which are staunch supporters of the Zionist regime in committing crimes against innocent people.

He called on the members of the Parliament’s National security and Foreign Policy Commission to prepare a comprehensive report on the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

MA/6234900