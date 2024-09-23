Hezbollah reveals specs of Fadi-1, Fadi-2 heavy rockets

The Military Media unit of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon released a video detailing the specs of the Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets that were launched early Sunday by Hezbollah during its three operations that targeted the Israeli Ramat David military base and airport and the Rafael military-industrial complex, north of the occupied city of Haifa, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

The video revealed that Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 are tactical surface-to-surface rockets used in wide-range bombardments, meaning that they are not precision-guided.

Fadi-1



According to Hezbollah's Military Media, Fadi-1, which can be launched from stationary or mobile platforms, is used to disrupt supply routes and target bases far from the frontlines and is also used in extensive bombardment to overwhelm air defense systems.

It is equipped with an 83 kg warhead, has a caliber of 220 mm, is 6 meters long, and has a range of 70 kilometers.

Fadi-2



As for Fadi-2, the video explained that the rocket's warhead is highly explosive, rendering it extremely efficient against fortified sites, infrastructure, and large crowds of enemy forces. It enjoys a 170kg warhead, has a caliber of 302mm, is 6 meters long, and has a range of 100 kilometers.

Hezbollah announced that it carried out the three operations against targets in occupied Palestine as part of the initial response to the brutal massacres committed by the occupation in various Lebanese regions, on Tuesday and Wednesday, when it detonated thousands of pagers and wireless receiver communication devices, commonly known as walkie-talkies.

