Iran, Azerbaijan stress expanding transit, transport coop.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev met and held talks with Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh who has travelled to Baku to take part in 17th Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint projects and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

President Aliyev said that ongoing joint initiatives would create broad opportunities for both countries, expressing hope that talks would bring about positive results.

Iran’s road minister, for her part, emphasized the existence of historical, religious, and cultural commonalities between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan as the most important priorities for enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of transport and transit.

Constructing a highway bridge over Aras River connecting the Aghband and Kelaleh areas and also expanding cooperation in the field of energy were the other issues discussed between the two sides.

The Azeri president and Iran’s roads minister also exchanged views on joint oil fields in the Caspian Sea, as well as the development of bilateral and multilateral regional cooperation with neighboring countries in the fields of transportation and energy.

MNA