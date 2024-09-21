Israel not to achieve its goals over increasing tension, war

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in New York on Friday night, the top Iranian diplomat stressed that the Zionist regime is trying to lead the region toward a dangerous situation, and this is really a big danger for the entire international community, and the tension in the region may spread into other regions as well.

Referring to his plans in New York, Araghchi stated that he and the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian would hold several meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session to discuss different regional and international issues including the Israeli regime's crimes in the region, the conflict in Ukraine, and Iran's nuclear deal.

Saying that the crimes of the Tel Aviv regime in the region would be the main topic to be discussed in his meetings, the top Iranian diplomat stressed that Zionists are committing the barbaric crimes to save themselves from the current situation they are facing after no accomplishing any of their goals.

"The crimes that Israel has committed these few days and the issues that arose in Lebanon and the assassination that they committed today against Ibrahim Aqil, one of the commanders of Hezbollah, are the actions of a desperate regime that has faced a dead end and is dangerously caught and tries to drag the whole region with itself into the swamp," he added.

"The countries of the region and the Islamic Republic of Iran have always dealt with these issues with vigilance. We monitor carefully and adjust our policies carefully. The Israeli regime will definitely not achieve its goals of increasing tension and war, but it will receive a response to its crimes," Araghchi continued.

Elsewhere In his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the assassination of the former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran by the Zionist regime and said, "The assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will not go unanswered."

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

MP/6231408