Pagers attack shows Israeli regime savagery, criminality

"The fact that the tools and devices that are normally used as means for comfort and well-being of mankind are used as a tool of terror and destruction against those whose views are not like ours shows the fall of humanity and the predominance of savagery, brutality and criminality," Pezeshkian said at the start of his cabinet meeting's on Wednesday.

"This incident once again showed that although the Western countries and the Americans claim that they are looking for a ceasefire, in practice they fully support the Zionist regime's crimes, killings, and barbaric assassinations," the Iranian president added.

He said that the way to change the situation and stop the crimes of the Zionist regime and its backers against the oppressed Palestinians and the Islamic world is keeping unity and cohesion among Muslims and Islamic countries.

Hundreds of ordinary Lebanese people and Hezbollah forces were injured and 12 were martyred, including a little girl, when the Zionist regime of Israel conducted a cyber-terrorist attack on the telecommunication devices known as pagers on Tuesday.

