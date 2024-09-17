Tehran reacts to EU anti-Iran statement

Nasser Kan'ani condemned the statement on Tuesday, a day after the High Representative of the European Union as well as the foreign ministers of the United States, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, issued separate statements regarding the human rights situation in Iran.

Kan’ani said the EU has made another “strategic mistake” by repeating its baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian official went on to say that the High Representative of the European Union, under the pressure of certain lobbies, is continuing to insist on previous wrong approaches without paying attention to the facts, adding that the bloc has made another strategic mistake and in a biased approach, is repeating baseless claims about the Islamic Republic, PressTV reported.

He also urged EU officials to refrain from making “absurd and fruitless accusations and continuing their failed anti-Iranian policies, and instead have a realistic understanding of the deep connection between the nation and the government by looking at the process of the 14th presidential elections in the country.

Referring to the failed policy of resorting to sanctions by the US, the EU, and some Western countries against Iran, Kan’ani said insisting on “wrong and unconstructive approaches” is not a solution to any problem. It is, he said, part of the problem itself and the continuation of such a wrong path against the Islamic Republic will not be in line with their interests.

“We recommend that the EU and some other claimant countries, including the US, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, deal with their own support of the criminal Israeli regime and the violent suppression of protests against the ongoing genocide in Gaza instead of interfering in Iran's internal affairs.”

MP/