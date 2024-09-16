  1. Politics
Sep 16, 2024, 10:44 PM

Tehran reacts to US, Western countries' anti-Iran positions

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has reacted to statements issued by the United States and certain Western countries criticizing Iran’s human rights records on the second anniversary of riots in the country.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Kanaani said those countries should have a look at their own history which is full of rights violation cases before commenting about Iran’s human rights records. 

He described the US and allies as “professional violators of human rights” and “aggressors and imposers of bloody wars on other countries and nations”. 

The official said those countries’ way of supporting the Israeli regime in its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza is another testament to their dark human rights record. 

“The word “shame” is so much strange for the officials of some countries,” he said in the post.

